ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: League leaders Mohun Bagan surprisingly dropped points in the last game against Jamshedpur and they will be eager to return to winning ways when they take on Chennaiyin this evening. The Kolkata giants have 36 points from 16 games and lead second-placed Goa by six points. They look on course to win the shield provided they can maintain their unique form. Opponents Chennaiyin are winless in their last four games which include two defeats. They will have to be at their very best to secure a positive result here. Chennaiyin FC versus Mohun Bagan will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: FC Goa Attains Second Spot After 1-0 Win Over East Bengal, Mohun Bagar Super Giant's Lead Cut To Six Points.

PC Ladinpuia is suspended for this tie as he received a red card in the last game for Chennaiyin. The towering presence of Wilmar Jordan Gil will keep the Mohun Bagan defence on their toes and he will be supported in attack by Irfan Yadwad, Lukas Brambilla, and Connor Shields.

Mohun Bagan will be led in defence by skipper Subhasish Bose and Alberto Rodriguez. Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa are in major doubt for the game due to fitness issues. Jason Cummings and Jamie Mclaren probably form the best attack in the league and goal-scoring is not a reason for concern for them. Deepak Tangri will sit deep in midfield and provide cover to the backline. ISL 2024–25: Chennaiyin FC Eye Crucial Win Against League Leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennaiyin FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL 2024-25 on Tuesday, January 21. The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25. Fans can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 3, Sports18 Khel and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant live streaming for free. It should be a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

