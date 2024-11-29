BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Uniqus, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, and ESG domains, announces the launch of Reporting UniVerse, a one-stop cloud-based technology platform designed to automate financial reporting, including preparation of financial statements.

The preparation of financial statements is a process that requires keeping data consistent and reliable - a single, clear source of truth is vital. Financial reporting requirements and regulations are complex and differ across jurisdictions. This, coupled with shrinking timelines, makes the financial reporting process challenging. Multinational companies have the additional complexity of dealing with statutory financial reporting requirements for their group entities across different jurisdictions.

Leveraging technology can help address the above challenges. Automating the financial reporting process also reduces the risk of errors and addresses inefficiencies.

Reporting UniVerse is a cloud-based solution that delivers a Board-ready set of financial statements and other sections of the annual report in an automated, user-friendly manner. With a unique blend of strong accounting and reporting domain capabilities and an innovative Generative AI-based knowledge repository, Reporting UniVerse is designed to leverage the power of technology to streamline the financial reporting process and achieve a fast, quality close.

Key features of Reporting UniVerse:

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus, commented, "Reporting UniVerse embodies our commitment to leveraging technology and building a CFO Tech stack for the benefit of our clients. By combining our strong financial reporting capabilities and the power of emerging technologies, including AI, we have been able to create a product that understands the practical problems faced by the finance organization, and solves them."

Sandip Khetan, Co-Founder and Global Head of Accounting & Reporting Consulting added, "In today's fast-paced regulatory environment, Reporting UniVerse addresses the need for accurate and efficient financial reporting, helping organizations maintain transparency and achieve a fast, quality close."

