New Delhi [India], February 17: Utkarsh Classes, India's leading EdTech Company announces the internal promotion of its senior management with Arpit Pareek being appointed as the Chief Business Officer and Saurabh Jain as the Chief Technology Officer. These strategic promotions under the visionary leadership of Dr Nirmal Gehlot, Founder & CEO are aimed at upholding top standards for innovation, growth and academic excellence.

Arpit Pareek, the new Chief Business Officer comes with an impressive background as the former Vice President of Sales and Operations at Utkarsh Classes and co-founder & COO of Eduncle. He is an alumnus of the esteemed IIT Bombay and IIM Kozhikode. In his new capacity, Arpit will lead the charge in forging strategic partnerships, spearheading market expansion initiatives in terms of both offline expansions in new cities and building new exam categories, and orchestrating growth strategies for the company for Pan-India presence. His comprehensive mandate encompasses strengthening the existing distribution networks, ensuring compliance across operations, and guiding the introduction of innovative products to bolster Utkarsh Classes' position in the Indian Edtech market specifically focused on Government Exam Preparation.

"As I reflect on my journey with Utkarsh and elevation to the post of CBO, I remain committed to our mission: empowering learners and guiding them towards their academic and professional goals. As we expand across India, our focus remains on ensuring student success and shaping their future." - Arpit Pareek.

Saurabh Jain, the newly appointed Chief Technology Officer at Utkarsh Classes, boasts a comprehensive background in technology leadership, previously serving as a Project Manager within the organization. With more than 12 years of experience in the IT industry, Saurabh has worked with notable brands such as Solution Avenues and Ranosys Technologies. His leadership has ushered in a wave of technological innovations within the Utkarsh App, including the implementation of Digital OMR, Prashnkosh, and interactive student channels like Paricharcha, significantly improving the student's learning experience. Saurabh possesses a deep understanding of business operations in the education sector and has led projects at Utkarsh Classes that have automated numerous processes in the management of offline classes. Looking to the future, Saurabh aims to utilize AI to further enhance various operations, from content validation to personalized learning experiences, thereby reinforcing Utkarsh's leading position in the EdTech space.

"I have always believed in keeping things simple. To achieve technological progress, one must cultivate a profound understanding of the business at hand. The potential for seamless automation and improvement in any business through the integration of technology is vast." - Saurabh Jain.

Dr Nirmal Gehlot, Founder & CEO of Utkarsh Classes said, "We at Utkarsh Classes believe in giving operational freedom to our leadership team therefore we have promoted those who have played a pivotal role in the growth of the organization. It is in our values and we believe in cohesive growth of our employees."

These strategic appointments mark a pivotal moment for Utkarsh Classes, signifying a renewed focus on innovation and growth. These developments underscore the organization's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence.

Utkarsh Classes Edutech Pvt Ltd, India's leading ed-tech company since 2002, founded by Dr Nirmal Gehlot, is reshaping education with innovative learning models in both online and offline coaching. Offering coaching for Central & State government exams and school education across multiple boards, Utkarsh Classes extends its expertise to competitive exams like IAS, Banking, SSC, Defence Services, and State PSCs. With 30 YouTube channels with more than 20 million subscribers, the Utkarsh Smart Learning App has garnered 16 million downloads. Furthermore, the company has not only catered to over 3 lakh offline students in four cities--Jodhpur, Jaipur, Prayagraj, and Indore--but has also amassed a user base of 15 lakh online paid users in the past two years. Utkarsh Classes offers over 650 learning courses across various course categories.

