Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 10: India's food delivery industry is changing quickly, and Waayu is leading the charge with its unique franchise model, one that empowers both local entrepreneurs and restaurant owners and continues to scale across the country. Waayu, as a high ROI franchise, is bringing a new wave of digital-first business into the food tech space.

Waayu is, fundamentally, India's first zero-commission food delivery ecosystem. It tackles one of the largest pain points of restaurants: the high commission fees charged by existing food delivery platforms. By offering a tech-based, transparent alternative to existing models catered to delivery and commission, Waayu positions restaurants to save more, earn more and grow faster, creating a zero-commission profit boost for restaurants. Waayu provides franchise partners with a sustainable business model supported by both recurring income and regional ownership.

Waayu's franchise expansion plan illustrates that while Waayu is scaling operations, it is also building a self-sufficient digital food ecosystem where local entrepreneurs serve as restaurant partners. Waayu's business model, in coordination with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), represents a shift towards democratizing food delivery by supporting fair pricing, customer data ownership and empowering local businesses.

The Waayu Ecosystem: A Complete Restaurant Operating SystemThe power of Waayu lies in the value they provide as an integrated technology suite that combines every aspect a restaurant needs into one app. The Waayu Restaurant Suite consists of five key products that, once combined, replace third-party products that are separate and fragmented.

- Waayu Food Delivery App - A zero-commission delivery app that enables restaurants to manage their pricing, fulfil order requests, and manage their customer data.

- Restaurant Mandi - A B2B marketplace for restaurant procurement featuring 80+ vendor categories -- from ingredients to equipment.

- Waayu POS - A smart, low-cost POS and restaurant management system for billing and operations.

- Waayu Ezee Menu - A digital, contactless QR-ordering system with payments integrated.

- WhatsApp ordering - Shows customers how they can make a one-click order through WhatsApp.

The combination of this suite of products creates an end-to-end digital restaurant operating system, one that allows restaurants to be more efficient, more profitable and unlock multiple revenue streams.

Why the Franchise Model MattersWaayu's franchise model is a key part of its efforts to empower local businesses. By utilising local knowledge, networks, and passion, they are scaling their ecosystem more quickly and with less risk to sustainability. Each franchisee operates in an assigned territory and has the responsibility of onboarding restaurants and vendors, keeping a local team accountable for achieving all sales results.

Waayu offers a 5-year term with renewable franchisees fully supported in operations for franchisees through a partnership towards a long-term growth-based opportunity. This opportunity is more than just franchising -- it is entrepreneurship based on partnership that guarantees that every region grows into Waayu's national footprint.

Waayu's nationwide franchise expansion is managed by Bizwell Franchise, based in Bengaluru and Mumbai, led by founders Ganesh Harikantra and Georgie Philip. Entrepreneurs interested in joining can reach out to Bizwell for details and onboarding.

Ganesh Harikantra, CoFounder & Director of Bizwell Franchise says, "At Bizwell, we collaborate only with businesses we deeply trust, and Waayu immediately proved its strength. We're committed to supporting entrepreneurs in building scalable, high-growth ventures within this transformative zero-commission ecosystem."

Bizwell works on a clear philosophy: only exceptional, scalable, and profitable brands are chosen. They make operations seamless for entrepreneurs across all experience levels, with a strong focus on sustainable national expansion. Waayu is one such carefully selected brand, offering a robust growth opportunity and strong profitability. Bizwell has personally invested in the Waayu franchise for Bangalore and Kochi , reflecting their confidence.

Georgie Philip, Cofounder & Director of Bizwell Franchise, says, "Bizwell's decision to invest in Waayu's franchise territories in Bengaluru and Kochi reflects our strong confidence in its long-term vision. This model enables restaurants and entrepreneurs to thrive, and we remain dedicated to helping every franchise partner grow sustainably and profitably."

Building an Inclusive Food Tech NetworkWaayu's franchise strategy fits into India's larger theme of digital transformation. This includes working with ONDC to ensure that even Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have access to the digital food delivery infrastructure. This decentralised model allows smaller towns in India, as opposed to other aggregators who primarily focus on metro markets, to participate on an equal footing in the new digital movement.

Ensuring that restaurants in India, whether they are local restaurants or new entrants to the food scene, can interact with businesses and customers more directly without deals including exorbitant commission rates and hidden fees. Waayu offers its franchise partners the ability to target iconic markets while creating residual growth -- converting local business knowledge into lasting growth value.

The Profitability and Economics of ScaleThe numbers paint a powerful picture. With over 5.5 lakh restaurants, India offers a massive market for disruption. Waayu has estimated the annual earnings potential of ₹659 crore at a conservative penetration rate of 50% across just the ₹999 per month subscription from restaurants.

On the B2B side, Restaurant Mandi has an even larger opportunity. With 3.8 crore vendors on Justdial, or IndiaMART-like platforms in India, the Total Addressable Market (TAM) is a whopping ₹3.8 lakh crore a year, based only on a nominal annual subscription of ₹10,000 per vendor. For entrepreneurs, this positions Waayu as a low-cost franchise opportunity.

These numbers illustrate the economic scalability and profitability of Waayu's ecosystem -- for the company and its franchise partners.

Training and Operating SupportWaayu's growth model emphasises training, consistency, and sustainability. Waayu has developed a robust Franchise Training Module that provides every franchise partner the opportunity to effectively replicate the brand promise, as well as financial success.

The training covers every aspect -- from setting up and onboarding the business, sales management, product training, and performance reviews. Franchisees and their team members also receive hands-on instruction on Waayu's suite of tools and how to engage with customers.

This strong support system equipped franchise owners to set up successful local businesses while contributing towards a national brand vision in unison.

Empowering Entrepreneurs, Redefining Food DeliveryWaayu's franchise model works two ways: empowering restaurants to earn back their fair share in profits and giving a way to connect the indie entrepreneurs to the fast-growing food tech industry in India. As a zero-commission disruptor, Waayu travels against the long-standing monopolies in food delivery and creates a fair and transparent ecosystem for all stakeholders. The Waayu Franchise model fuels growth, integrating each franchise partner and restaurant owner into India's mission for digital empowerment.

The Journey Toward Inclusive GrowthWith operations already live in 200+ cities, over 1,00,000 restaurants on board, and 35+ franchise partners, Waayu is well on its way to remapping the food delivery landscape. The company aims to expand aggressively into territories and empower the vendor, restaurant owners and local entrepreneur ecosystem. With India adopting the ONDC movement toward digital commerce and self-reliance, Waayu's franchise-based model emerges as an exemplar of inclusive, scalable, and sustainable development.

Waayu's approach to a franchise model is more than an economic model; it is a movement toward zero-commission liberty for India's food community. By enabling entrepreneurs, amplifying local economies, and ensuring digital freedom, it is changing how restaurants and last-mile delivery operate.

