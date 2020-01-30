CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Retired Govt Official in Disproportionate Assets Case

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the then development commissioner, Special Economic Zone, Surat and Mangalore (now retired), for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of over Rs 14 crore while in service, officials said on Thursday.

The charge sheet was filed against Vijay Narayan Shewale, who retired as additional director, General Foreign Trade, and his family members in a special court in Mumbai under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, they said.

The CBI has registered a case against Shewale for allegedly acquiring huge assets in his own name as well as in the names of his family members from January 1, 1999 to July 14, 2016, the officials added.

"During investigation, huge recovery of cash around Rs two crore, 42 immovable properties at Mumbai, Malegaon and Nasik, gifts from in-laws and 25 bank accounts were found from him and his family members. It was also alleged that huge amounts of cash were frequently deposited in most of the accounts," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency has alleged that disproportionate assets worth Rs 14.50 crore (approx.) were found in his possession as on July 14, 2016.

