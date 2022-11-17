Durg, November 17: Three persons were killed when a bus hit their motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Thursday. After the accident took place on Wednesday night, there was a tense situation as some angry locals ransacked the passenger bus. But police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, they said.

The accident took place near a narrow bridge on Nankatti-Kodiya Road when the victims were on way to their native village Medesara, Nandani Station House Officer Rajesh Mishra said.

A passenger bus hit their motorcycle and the three Durg residents - Pokhraj Verma (40), Devanand Yadav (30) and Surya Sahu (45) - died on the spot, he said. The bus driver fled from the spot from the accident, the official said.

Aggrieved by the incident, some villagers ransacked the bus, he said, adding that police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police have registered an offence in connection with the incident and launched a search for the bus driver, he said.