American actor Colman Domingo will be starring in Rustin, which is a biopic based on influential civil and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin. The biopic is being produced by Michelle and Barack Obama's banner, Higher Ground. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald will also be seen in key roles in the Netflix drama.

As per Hollywood Reporter, the movie is being directed by George C. Wolfe, who had last directed critically-acclaimed 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

Domingo recently starred in 'If Beale Street Could Talk' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' opposite Chadwick Boseman. Rustin was an influential figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century as he led several marches on Washington as well as organising Freedom Rides.

He was a practitioner of nonviolent resistance. Rustin was also arrested and beaten several times for flouting Jim Crow-era laws. He had also been arrested for his sexual orientation. Rustin had tried to keep his sexuality secret since many believed it would undermine the civil rights work he and others were trying to accomplish, the Hollywood Reporter reported. Barack Obama had also awarded Rustin a Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously in 2013.

