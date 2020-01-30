Congress to Raise CAA During Goa Assembly Session

Panaji, Jan 30 (PTI) Opposition Congress said on Thursday that it will raise the issue of theCitizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) during the budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The controversial legislation violates the Constitutional principle of secularism, it said.

The session would be held from February 3 to 7, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant scheduled to present the financial statement on February 6.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat told reporters that the Congress and other opposition parties would raise the CAA on the floor of the House.

Senior Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane said the BJP-led Union government had disrespected the Constitution by enacting a law like CAA.

"India is a secular country and no attempt should be made to harm its fabric," he said, reading out the preamble of the Constitution.

