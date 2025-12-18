New Delhi, December 18: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Friday on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's plea challenging the Lokpal of India's order sanctioning the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a chargesheet against her in the alleged cash-for-query case. A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil Kshetarpal and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar will deliver the verdict.

Earlier, the High Court had reserved its order after hearing detailed arguments from all sides. Moitra has assailed the Lokpal's November 12 order, which granted sanction to the CBI to proceed against her. At the conclusion of the hearing, Senior Advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for Moitra, sought an interim stay on the CBI proceedings. However, the Court declined to grant any interim relief at that stage. Mahua Moitra Openly Criticises Kalyan Banerjee During Podcast, Saying ‘I Don’t Wrestle With Pig’; TMC MP Says ‘Calling Colleague Sexually Frustrated Is Abuse’ (Watch Video).

Moitra contended that the Lokpal granted sanction without duly considering her written submissions, despite having invited her comments and also permitting oral arguments. Her counsel argued that the Lokpal termed her comments as "premature" while simultaneously stating that they would be considered at a later stage, which, according to her, violated Section 20 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act. It was further submitted that the Lokpal erroneously invoked Section 20(8) instead of Section 20(7), which specifically governs the grant of sanction for prosecution.

Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General S. V. Raju, appearing for the CBI, argued that Moitra had no statutory right to an oral hearing and was only entitled to submit written comments, which she had done. He submitted that the Lokpal went beyond the statutory mandate by granting her an oral hearing and additional time to file affidavits, thereby fully complying with the law. The CBI termed the challenge frivolous and maintained that the proceedings before the Lokpal were conducted strictly in accordance with law. Counsel appearing for the complainant also opposed the plea, asserting that Moitra was afforded all opportunities required under the statute.

Earlier, the High Court had observed that it required time to examine the entire Lokpal order, which was produced before it in a sealed cover. The Bench noted that Moitra's grievance related to non-consideration of her submissions but emphasised that the order had to be assessed in its entirety and not through selective excerpts. The case stems from a complaint filed in October 2023 by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. Following the complaint, the Lokpal referred the matter to the CBI, which submitted a preliminary report in February 2024 and a detailed investigation report on June 30, 2024. Moitra was subsequently asked to file her comments in July and was granted additional time, access to records, and an oral hearing. After hearing her submissions in October, the Lokpal granted sanction to the CBI on November 12. Mahua Moitra Marries Former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Secret Ceremony in Germany, Wedding Photo Surfaces.

Moitra has urged the High Court to quash the sanction order, alleging that the Lokpal failed to independently evaluate whether the matter warranted a chargesheet, a closure report, or departmental action, and that the decision is arbitrary, unlawful, and violative of the principles of natural justice.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)