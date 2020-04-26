Delhi Policemen Wear Corona Themed Helmets to Create Awareness

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In order to sensitise people about the dangers of the coronavirus, police officials in Dwarka were seen wearing coronavirus themed helmets, here on Saturday.The police personnel were giving messages of social distancing and asking people to stay indoors. "We request you to not come out of your homes. The administration is doing everything within its power to fight against the pandemic, you should do your bit as well," announced police.The police also asked people to ensure that "the coronavirus does not become a guest in your house".The police also urged people to wear masks while stepping outside their homes. With 111 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the national capital on Saturday, Delhi's count of coronavirus positive cases has surged to 2,625. (ANI)

