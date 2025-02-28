Washington, DC, February 28: US President Donald Trump met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday afternoon. During his first visit to Washington as Prime Minister, Starmer said that his country is ready to put "boots on the ground" to support a peace Ukraine. "I'm working closely with other European leaders on this, and I'm clear that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last," Starner said.

Trump said he thinks progress is being made on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, and that an agreement will "either be fairly soon or it won't be at all." In his opening remarks, Trump said that his plan to sign a rare earth minerals deal with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday is "really going to get us into that country". Trump definitely seemed a bit softer on his views about the Ukrainian President. When asked by a reporter about Trump's use of the word "dictator", the US President replied: "Did I say that? I can't believe I would say that." Trump Says 'yes' to King Charles' Invitation for State Visit.

Trump also appeared to have softened his attitude to Zelensky, praising him as "very brave" and saying the pair got on "really well". Trump also noted he trusts Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep his word on any peace agreement they reach. Last week, Trump made headlines by calling Zelensky a "dictator", resonating Russian claims about Kyiv's cancelled elections. The UK Prime Minister also said the two administrations will work on reaching an economic deal between the two countries. Trump said Starmer tried very hard to persuade him not to impose tariffs on imports from the UK.

"He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there," Trump said of Starmer. Trump said there is a "great chance" they could reach a trade deal "where tariffs wouldn't be necessary." Trump also offered Starmer an early win by saying that he would likely support a plan for the UK to cede control over the strategic Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to Mauritius but then lease them back to maintain control over a strategic airbase used by the US and the UK. Starmer presented the president with a letter from King Charles, and Trump read it in real time. 'Did I say that?': Donald Trump Declines To Say if He Will Apologise to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Calling Him ‘Dictator’.

Trump called the British king a "beautiful man and a wonderful man", assuring that he'll visit the United Kingdom in the "near future." He accepted an invitation for a state visit from King Charles. "It's a great honour to have Prime Minister Starmer in the Oval Office," Trump said. "It's a very special place and he's a special man. And the United Kingdom is a -- is a wonderful, this is a wonderful country that I know very well. I'm there a lot. And I'll be going, I'll be going there and we expect to see each other in the near future. We'll be announcing it." Trump told reporters.

