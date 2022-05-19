Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Bollywood star and global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Wednesday, marked her presence at the 75th Cannes Film Festival's Red Carpet dressed in a dreamy black-floral gown.

The 'Jodhaa Akbar' actor smiled and posed for the photographers at the event as she made her appearance in a black Valentino gown that had a dreamy floral touch to it.

The 48-year-old star opted for defined brows, smokey eyes and pink lipstick. Her look had minimal accessories including cascading earrings and statement rings.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aishwarya's first look at the festival had been unveiled and it was a head-to-toe pink attire.

Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also currently at the French Riviera. (ANI)

