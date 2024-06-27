Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): The wedding invitation for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event.

A video shared by one of the recipients of Anant and Radhika's wedding invitation card gives a detailed look at the luxurious invite.

The invitation comes in a large, beautifully decorated orange box. The top of the box has an image of Lord Vishnu with Goddess Lakshmi in his heart, and a Vishnu Shloka written around it.

Inside the box, there is detailed embroidery showing Vaikund, the home of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The box also plays the Vishnu mantra, enhancing the spiritual ambience.

Inside, there is a golden book adorned with an idol. The first page features an image of Lord Ganesha, which can be detached and framed.

The following pages display Radha and Krishna, and the formal invitation, or Nimantran Patra, is accompanied by a small envelope containing a handwritten note from the Ambani family.

The invitation also includes images of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Ma Ambe, all of which are detachable and frameable. The final page lights up with diyas and features a quote from the Rig Veda: "I am the same as you, you are the same as me. Our minds are alike, our words are alike, and our hearts are alike."

Apart from the main invite, there is a smaller orange box containing a travel mandir, which is compact and easy to carry. The box also includes a dorukha pashmina shawl, handcrafted by artisans in Kashmir, showcasing beautiful colors and soft material.

The wedding of Anant Ambani to industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, will take place on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Earlier on Monday, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings and offered the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva.

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding day approaches, Mumbai is set to witness a grand celebration that combines tradition, opulence, and a touch of modernity.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad.

The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.

The theme 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' was a creative touch that left guests in awe, followed by 'Mela Rouge,' a celebration of South Asian culture.

The three-day extravaganza also featured the world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, who left guests spellbound with his incredible feats.

Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience. (ANI)

