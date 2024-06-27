FX's acclaimed series, The Bear, returns for its third season. The show stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri in the lead. In the United States, The Bear Season 3 is available on Hulu. On June 27, 2024, in India, The Bear S3 has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. ‘The Bear Season 3’ Review: Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri’s Chef Dramedy Receives Thumbs Up From Critics.

Unfortunately, on the day of its release, the new season was compromised via piracy. According to reports, The Bear S3 was illegally released in high resolution on torrent websites, including MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x, and Telegram groups, in HD and 4K format.

This is not an isolated case since piracy is becoming more common. Despite efforts to prevent it, television shows and movies sometimes appear on such websites immediately after they become available. These sites remain operational despite being restricted in the past and attempt to implement limitations, which helps piracy proliferate. Cybercrime authorities must act against these sites with great rigour. ‘The Bear’ S3: Jeremy Allen White Shuts Down Romance Chances Between Carmen Carmy Berzatto and Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney Adamu in the New Season.

Watch the Trailer of The Bear S3:

Back to The Bear tells the tale of a young chef from the world of fine dining who, following a tragic family loss, returns home to Chicago to manage his family's sandwich restaurant. The Bear has recently been renewed for a fourth season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2024 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).