From The Bodyguard star Bill Cobbs' death to the grand theatrical release of Nag Ashwin's mythological sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, we have all the crucial updates covered.

Bill Cobbs Passes Away at 90 - American actor Bill Cobbs, who appeared in more than 150 films and television shows, died on Thursday (June 27) at the age of 90. With a career spanning since the 1970s, Cobbs was known for his roles in Night at the Museum alongside Ben Stiller and The Bodyguard opposite Whitney Houston. Bill Cobbs Dies at 90; Actor Was Known for His Roles in ‘TheBodyguard’, ‘Night at the Museum’, ‘Dino Dana’ Among Others.

Sarfira Song “Khudaya” Out! Makers of Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan and Paresh Rawal starrer Sarfira have released the second track from the upcoming film titled"Khudaya". The Sufi melody is sung by Suhit Abhyankar, Sagar Bhatiaa, and Neeti Mohan. It is composed by Suhit Abhyankar. Manoj Muntashir penned the lyrics to the beautiful track. Check it out! ‘Sarfira’ Song ‘Khudaya’: Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan’s Second Track Explores the Trials of Love and Relationships! (Watch Video).

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Hits the Theatres - Nag Ashwin's much-awaited sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD was released in the theatres today. Touted to be the biggest Indian film to date, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Shobana, among others. With reviews coming out, it is also confirmed that the film has guest appearances from Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda. Check out LatestLY's review of the film. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Movie Review: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sci-Fi Film Is Far From Perfect but Impresses With Nag Ashwin’s World-Building (LatestLY Exclusive).

Aamir Khan Buys Property in Mumbai Worth INR 9.75 Crore - As per details accessed and analysed by SquareYards.com, Aamir Khan purchased the property for a whopping INR 9.75 crore. Another report by Zoom stated that the deal was finalised on June 25, and the Bollywood superstar paid a stamp duty of INR 58 lakh. Aamir Khan Buys Luxury Apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill Area for INR 9.75 Crore; ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Star Pays Stamp Duty of INR 58 Lakh.

