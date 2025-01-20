Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): In a shocking elimination fitness influencer Rajat Dalal has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale.

This time elimination was straight and crisp as Salman Khan announced the name of the contestant who couldn't make it to the top two of the show.

Without playing any tricks, Salman Khan revealed that the journey of Rajat Dalal has been over in the show. After the announcement, Rajat hugged Karan and Vivian.

After meeting with Salman Khan on the grand finale stage, Rajat expressed his sorrow for not winning the trophy. He said,

"To all whoever supported, a big thank you. I just wanted to say that from education to sports, I never played for second position. Feeling a little sad but it's fine" said Rajat.

Salman Khan also praised Rajat for his journey.

Earlier, Avinash Mishra was eliminated from the show by the team of Loveyappa. (ANI)

