New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As Independence Day is just around the corner, let's have a look at some of the boldest characters essayed by Bollywood stars as the brave freedom fighters.

1. Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh in 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: From Manoj Bajpayee's 1971 To Deepika Padukone's Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, 5 Underrated Patriotic Films.

Bhagat Singh inspired several filmmakers to etch his life on the celluloid. One of the remarkable roles essayed by Devgn in 2002 released biopic 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh.' Devgn essayed portrayed the role of Bhagat Singh - a socialist revolutionary who fought for Indian independence along with fellow members of the Hindustan Republic Association. The film chronicles Bhagat's life from his childhood where he witnesses the Jallianwala Bagh massacre until the day he was hanged to death on March 23, 1931.

The actor got into the skin of his character and truly brought life into the character of the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Devgn received the Best Actor award at the 50th National Film Awards for his remarkable role in the film.

Also Read | 17 Years Of Emraan Hashmi: Fans Celebrate The Actor's Career With The Sweetest Tweets.

2. Aamir Khan as 'Mangal Pandey' in 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'

'The Perfectionist' Aamir Khan essayed the role of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier known for helping to spark the Indian rebellion of 1857 (also known as The First War of Indian Independence). Khan left no stone unturned to get into the role of the freedom fighter and

The movie also received a number of national and international recognitions and nominations of which Mangal Pandey: The Rising' won the Netpac Special Jury Award at the Locarno International Film Festival in 2005.

3. Kangana Ranaut as Queen of Jhansi in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

Kangana Ranaut essayed the role of the Queen of Jhansi in the 2019 period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Queen of Jhansi was born as Manikarnika and was rechristened Lakshmibai after she got married to King of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, in 1842. She later became one of the leading figures of the Revolt of 1857.

To portray the role of the esteemed freedom fighter, Ranaut took special training in horse riding and sword training. A special screening of the film was organised for Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Cultural Centre in presence of Ranaut and her team before the release of the film. After watching the film the President felicitated the artists and crew of the film.

4. Paresh Rawal as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 'Sardar'

Paresh Rawal made a place in people's hearts with his role as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in the biopic titled 'Sardar' which released in the year 1999. The biopic on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel saw the seasoned actor Rawal as the protagonist. He played the character of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of India's greatest freedom fighters. 'Sardar' chronicles an account of Vallbhbhai Patel's political life while India was taking the first steps as an independent country.

5. Sachin Khedekar as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in 'Bose: The Forgotten Hero'

Sachin Khedekar essayed the role of 'Bose: The Forgotten Hero' in 2004 released historical drama. The movie narrates the story of the renowned freedom fighter who later formed the Indian National Army (INA). Khedekar stood out with his brilliant performance as the iconic revolutionary.

6. Kunal Kapoor as Ashfaqullah Khan in 'Rang De Basanti'

Another exceptional role essayed by a Bollywood star of a freedom fighter is of Ashfaqullah Khan which has been portrayed by Kapoor in the 2006 released film 'Rang De Basanti'. Khan was a revolutionary from Uttar Pradesh. He is best remembered for the Kakori train robbery of 1925. Khan along with his team of men looted a train consisting of government treasury with the purpose of purchasing arms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)