Sehnaaz Gill celebrated lending her vocals to the song "Dil Kya Irada Tera" for Raveena Tandon starrer Patna Shuklla, and shared a glimpse of the moment. Shehnaaz took the video and pictures from the celebration to Instagram and shared them. The cake featured an image of the actress along with the name of her latest track on it, accompanied by a QR code. The video captured happy Shehnaaz dancing as the candles on the cake light up the room. 'My First Ever'! Shehnaaz Gill Thanks Arbaaz Khan For Giving Her Break In Bollywood As Playback Singer for Patna Shuklla.

The song has been composed by Samuel and Akanksha and penned by Manoj Kumar Nath. The film shows how Raveena helps a student who wrongfully failed an exam despite performing well. Raveena's character faces several challenges while fighting to get justice for the student. Late actor Satish Kaushik essays the role of a judge in this courtroom drama. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film also stars Manav Vij. Patna Shuklla is streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar from March 29. Shehnaaz Gill Cheers Herself on Her Failed Attempt To Overcome Fear of Dogs, Recreates Her Iconic Dialogue ‘Tuhada Kutta Tommy’ (Watch Video)

View Shehnaaz Gill's Post:

View Shehnaaz Gill's Insta Story:

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo credit: Instagram @shehnaazgill)

Watch "Dil Kya Irada Tera" Song:

Shehnaaz was last seen in Thank You For Coming, which starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Shehnaaz made her Hindi film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla played pivotal roles.