New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Bollywood ace director, Rohit Shetty, on Monday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a 'then and now' throwback picture with a glimpse of him in action.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Golmaal' director shared a collage image to which he captioned, "Somethings never change...".

The throwback image is a collage of two images, one from 2002 and the other one from 2022 and the only thing that looks unchanged is the director's love for action.

In the left image, the 'Golmaal Returns' director can be seen doing a high jump in a red t-shirt at a shooting location, while in the second, he does the same jump on top of a car.

Soon after the 'Dilwale' director shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons and showered praises for the director for his fitness.

Actor Ranveer Singh commented, "and Aren't we glad about that ! love to see it !" followed by a heart-eye emoticon.

"The crazeee tooo never changes sir" another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 49-year-old director is currently busy shooting for his adventure reality show 'Khatron ke Khiladi Season 12' in South Africa.

His next directorial film 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

The 'Golmaal 4' director recently announced his big OTT directorial debut, 'Indian Police Force', starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. The series will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

