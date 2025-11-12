Washington DC [US], November 12 (ANI): The second season of HBO's 'Dune: Prophecy' has added three new faces to its cast. 'Adolescence' actor Ashley Walters, along with Indira Varma and Tom Hollander, has joined the upcoming season of the highly anticipated series, reported Deadline.

Production for the eight-episode season is already underway and will be filmed across Hungary, Jordan, and Spain.

According to Deadline, Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides and is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The story follows two Harkonnen sisters as they face powerful forces threatening the future of humankind while laying the foundation for the Bene Gesserit, the secretive order central to the Dune universe.

Although details about the new season and the roles Varma, Walters, and Hollander will play are being kept secret, fans are excited to see how the story will expand.

The returning cast includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, and others.

Season 1 of Dune: Prophecy received four Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

The show's second season is led by showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, with a team of producers that includes Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert from the Frank Herbert estate. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, which also produces the Dune film franchise. (ANI)

