New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Brace your heart as it might not be able to handle the cuteness overloaded in this viral video.

A recent video, which surfaced on the Internet, showed a huddle of penguins waddling together with the aim to chase a butterfly. The group of Adelie penguins could be seen cheerfully hopping together in sync, in an effort to catch a butterfly, flying ahead of them.

Soon after a Twitter user, Buitengebieden shared the video, it took the Internet by storm, melting the hearts of the numerous netizens.

"Penguins chasing a butterfly..." captioned Buitengebieden.

https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1533022340887486466

In no time, the micro-blogging site got flooded with reactions to the adorable penguin-hopping video.

"These penguins do a better than our cat at chasing down pray!" wrote one Twitter user.

"I'm dead. This is too cute," wrote another user.

"In the next Olympics, there should be a penguin sack race! I would watch," commented a third Twitterati.

The two-second long video garnered over 3 lakh likes. (ANI)

