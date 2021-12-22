40 days of harsh winter period known as Chillai Kalan in local language began from Tuesday in the Kashmir valley. People celebrate the first day of Chillai Kalan as World Pheran Day. Marking the occasion, actor Anupam Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, took to Instagram and shared a picture of him wearing pheran -- a woollen gown worn during the winters in Kashmir. Shehnaaz Gill’s Lucifer Poster With Tom Ellis Takes Internet by Storm (View Pic).

"Here is me wearing a #Pheran ( Traditional Kashmiri outfit) on #WorldPheranDay.!! This pic is from my forthcoming film #TheKashmirFiles!! #PushkarNath," he wrote. For the unversed, Kher is all set to come up with a film The Kashmir Files, which is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. RRR Director SS Rajamouli Thanks Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam Makers for Averting Box-Office Clash.

Check Out Anupam Kher's Traditional Kashmiri Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

It's a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)