New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria gave a flying kiss to her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya as she walked the runway for designer Isha Jajodia at the second day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance brands, an initiative of FDCI, on Thursday.

Tara Sutaria surprised the spectators with her ivory-gold corset gown as she walked for designer Suneet Varma, but what caught the attention of the audience was her gesture towards rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

Also Read | 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Movie Review: Marvel's First Family Gets Decent Induction Into MCU With a Thrilling Third-Act Galactus Rampage (LatestLY Exclusive).

During her runway walk, Tara Sutaria sent a flying kiss to Veer Pahariya, who was seen sitting in the audience, watching the 'Whispers of Love to Myself,' collection by designer Isha Jajodia.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Veer Pahariya was seen sending a flying kiss to Tara.

Also Read | 'Sarzameen' Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan's Stab at Redemption Suffers From 'Mission Kashmir' Hangover (LatestLY Exclusive).

In response, Tara sent a flying kiss to her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

Ever since Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's flirty exchange on social media, fans have been speculating about the two being in a relationship.

From sweet comments to twinning at the airport, the rumoured couple has captured attention online.

On the second day of ICW, Tara Sutaria responded to the social media buzz while speaking to ANI.

Reacting to all the fan love, she said, "That's very, very sweet, and it's so nice to see and read about it online."

But when asked directly if she was dating Veer Pahariya, Tara chose to stay tight-lipped, saying, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment."

The dating rumours gained traction after Tara shared pictures with singer AP Dhillon from their music video 'Thodi Si Daaru' on July 21.

Veer commented, "My," with a red heart and star emoji. Tara replied with, "Mine," adding a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Fans quickly connected the dots, and many took this exchange as a soft confirmation of their relationship.

As for her appearance at the ICW 2025, the 'Student of the Year 2' looked stunning in an ivory-gold corset gown that featured a heavily embellished bodice and a flared lace skirt.

Her look was completed with soft curls, nude makeup, and a statement diamond necklace that added a touch of glamour to her overall appearance.

The outfit was a mix of elegance and grace, perfectly matching the dreamy theme of the show. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)