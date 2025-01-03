Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Yadunath Films unveiled the release date for its much-awaited debut production, 'Inn Galiyon Mein', a romantic drama that explores the intersection of love, societal pressures, and the profound impact of social media.

The film is set to hit theatres nationwide on February 28, 2025. Directed by Avinash Das, the film promises to offer an engaging narrative for today's digital age.

Also Read | 'Identity' Movie Review: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan Are Serviceable in This Overcooked Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEWiBvlI2XY/

The film boasts a stellar cast, with veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi, playing one of the lead roles. He is joined by Vivaan Shah, son of actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Also Read | Sooraj Pancholi Set to Portray Veer Hamirji Gohil in Prince Dhiman's Upcoming Untitled Film.

The film also marks the theatrical debut of Avantika Dassani, daughter of actress Bhagyashree.

Jaaved Jaaferi shared his excitement for the project, noting, "In a time where social media dictates so much of our personal lives, Inn Galiyon Mein highlights the complexities that come with it, especially in relationships. It's a story that everyone can relate to."

The plot of 'Inn Galiyon Mein' delves into how social media influences relationships, setting up an exploration of modern-day love and the societal expectations that shape it.

As the digital world continues to play a significant role in people's personal and emotional lives, this film seeks to offer a reflective look at how these dynamics unfold in real-life connections.

With a screenplay and music by Amaal Mallik, the film is set to strike an emotional chord with its audiences.

The movie is produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav, with Alcor Productions co-producing the venture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)