Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has responded to the summons issued by the Haryana State Commission for Women, calling it a “new form of censorship” and claiming that his Facebook posts mentioning Colonel Sofiya Qureshi were “misunderstood.” The professor slammed the show-cause notice, stating that it amounted to harassment by inventing issues where there were none. The commission had taken suo motu cognisance of his posts following Operation Sindoor, alleging that his remarks disparaged women officers in the Indian Armed Forces and promoted communal disharmony. Mahmudabad’s posts criticised the optics of military actions and highlighted concerns such as mob lynching and arbitrary bulldozing, which the commission interpreted as vilification of national military efforts. Ashoka University has distanced itself from his statements. The commission’s notice also cited violations of ethical guidelines and risks to communal harmony. ‘Fake News’: Karnataka Cop Debunks Viral X Post Falsely Claiming Attack on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s House by RSS Activists in Belagavi.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad Calls Haryana Women’s Panel Summon ‘Censorship’

My statement re the summons that I received from the Haryana State Women’s Commission. The posts that were misunderstood and objected to can be accessed on my Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/U4rZrAXhFx — Ali Khan Mahmudabad (@Mahmudabad) May 14, 2025

Ali Khan Mahmudabad's Facebook Posts Mentioning Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

