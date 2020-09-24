Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): English media personality Jack Osbourne recently gave some details about how not one but two of his daughters contracted COVID-19.

According to People Magazine, on Wednesday's (local time) episode of the 'Pretty Messed Up' podcast, the father of three said that both 2 1/2 -year-old Minnie Theodora and one of her older sisters had come down with the virus after drinking from a drink of someone who had travelled.

The 34-year-old star said, "Someone who works for me went away, came back - and they didn't tell me they were going out of town, they just appeared and were like, 'Oh, yeah, we went out [of town].' And my daughter picked up the drink that they set down and took a sip."

Minnie is staying with her dad at the moment while her sister, who also has the virus, is currently with their mom. And the toddler is doing much better now but only ever had mild symptoms, to begin with, Jack told singer-songwriter AJ McLean and dancer Cheryl Burke on their podcast.

Osbourne said, "The only symptoms my daughter had was just a little bit of a runny nose and a fever, and that was for, like, three days. She's got zero symptoms now; she's still technically in the positive window because it hasn't been two weeks. It's just a lot of dodging and weaving -- we spend a lot of time outdoors."

"I'm to that point where I was like, 'When is this gonna lift? My house has had a COVID outbreak," he also said.

Jack's mother Sharon Osbourne revealed Minnie's diagnosis during Monday's season 11 premiere of 'The Talk', explaining that it meant she was unable to appear live in-studio as originally planned, reported People Magazine. (ANI)

