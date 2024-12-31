New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): As 2024 draws to a close, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to social media to mark the end of the year 2024, including playful selfies and cherished family memories.

The 'Jab We Met' actress, known for her effortless style and charm, shared a series of candid photos on her Instagram, capturing her fun-filled mood as she wrapped up the year.

In her post, Kareena shared, "Can't stop, won't stop... last few selfies of the year. See you on the flip side," offering a glimpse into her signature style.

The selfies show Kareena flaunting her fashion-forward look, including a black jacket paired with chic black sunglasses.

In one of the pictures, she also shows off a dazzling diamond ring, while other shots capture her playful expressions.

While Kareena's selfies delighted fans, the actress also shared heartwarming moments from her family life.

Earlier this month, she posted pictures of her sons, Taimur and Jeh, enjoying a fun-filled day of skiing.

In one image, her eldest son, Taimur, could be seen happily skiing down a snowy slope, dressed in a cosy winter outfit. The proud mother captured the moment with a bright smile, sharing the joy of watching her son take on the sport.

Accompanying the photo, Kareena wrote, "Mera Beta" with a red heart emoji, expressing her love and pride for her son.

In a humorous follow-up post, she added, "Don't ask me if I ski! I take my son's picture, someone needs to."

Kareena's social media also offered a peek into her intimate Christmas celebrations. The actress, along with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, marked the festive season with warmth and joy.

Kareena shared a series of images that showed the family unboxing Christmas gifts together. One particularly heartwarming moment captured Taimur's priceless reaction when he received a brand-new guitar from his father.

The post also included a sweet picture of Kareena and Saif sitting by the Christmas tree in their pyjamas, gazing lovingly at each other. Kareena, who often shares her personal life with her followers, captioned the post, "Sorry was too busy enjoying my day. Love and happiness. People Keep searching for Magic."

The post exuded the warmth and happiness that marked the couple's holiday season, with their children making the celebrations even more special.

Earlier this year, during a press interaction, Kareena Kapoor got candid about her role as a mother and how her children, especially Taimur, perceive her career and fame.

When asked if her son knew about the film festival named after her, Kareena shared a funny anecdote. She explained, "Right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football." (ANI)

