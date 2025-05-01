Bromance Movie Review: Although it has received mixed reviews, I’ve quite enjoyed Arun D Jose’s previous films, Jo and Jo and Journey of Love 18+. I liked their relatable humour, working-class settings, and understated presentation. With Bromance, however, the director changes gears - something that may surprise his fans, though it's a fair move. No one can accuse him of not trying something different. Did Antony ‘Pepe’ Varghese’s ‘Daveed’ Troll ‘Bromance’ Through New Poster? Actor Denies Any Connection to Viral Image!

Bromance is still a comedy, but the nature of the humour is louder and zanier, and the presentation far more stylised, presumably to appeal to a younger audience. Though I’m almost ashamed to admit I haven’t watched much anime, I’ve read that the film attempts to replicate some of the visual tones and stylistic quirks of anime shows and movies.

'Bromance' Movie Review - High Energy, Hit-and-Miss Humour

So, does this shift in style make Bromance a successful comedy? In parts, yes. There are moments where the film genuinely impresses on a technical level—the "Gen Z" song during the opening credits is a fun, visually delightful sequence that’s been quirkily edited and sets the tone well.

There’s a high comic energy throughout, thanks largely to the cast fully committing to the film’s zaniness. But not all the jokes land. It’s not a bad film—I wasn’t bored - but given the plot’s potential and the strength of the cast, Bromance doesn’t always live up to where it clearly wants to go.

'Bromance' Movie Review - A Wild Road Trip with an Oddball Crew

Binto (Mathew Thomas), a reels-obsessed young man, is tired of living in the shadow of his elder brother Shinto (Shyam Mohan), who resides in Kochi and is adored by family and neighbours alike. While partying in Coorg, Binto receives a call from Shinto’s friend Shabeer (Arjun Ashokan), who informs him that Shinto has gone missing.

Binto rushes to Kochi, where he and Shabeer begin their search. Soon, their hunting party grows to include Shinto’s ex Aishwarya (Mahima Nambiar), a thug Shinto owes money to (‘Courier’ Babu, played by Kalabhavan Shajohn), and an ethical hacker named Harisudhan (Sangeeth Prathap). The gang’s chaotic investigation, which includes a trip from Kochi to Coorg, also makes Binto realise that Shinto is not the angelic figure his family believes him to be.

'Bromance' Movie Review - An Entertaining First Half, Thanks to Great Chemistry

I quite enjoyed the first half of Bromance. It neatly blends the mystery of Shinto’s disappearance with generous helpings of comedy. The assortment of characters Binto meets - and Binto himself being an oddball - keeps things entertaining, especially as he slowly peels back the layers of his brother’s so-called good-boy image to reveal a deeply flawed scammer.

The film kicks up a notch with the introduction of Harisudhan. Sangeeth Prathap easily steals the show, bringing the same comical zest that made him a standout in Premalu (and even in his cameo in Thudarum). He also gets the best one-liners and comebacks. The chemistry among the cast clicks instantly, and it’s genuinely fun to watch them bounce off each other.

There’s one sequence in the first half that feels jarringly out of place. A cop (Binu Pappu) takes revenge on Binto for posting a humiliating video of him online, which went viral. While the performances are strong, the scene's serious tone feels like a sore thumb in what is otherwise a light-hearted plot. Binto’s emotional trauma from the incident is barely explored afterwards, which makes the scene feel even more disconnected.

'Bromance' Movie Review - A Heist Twist

The mystery deepens in the second half as the action shifts to Coorg, turning the film into a heist comedy of sorts. The gang tries to steal a mobile phone from the villain. Arjun Ashokan gets more to do here, stepping out of his restrained shell from the first half. Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Pratap Survive Car Accident During ‘Bromance’ Shoot in Kochi (Watch Video).

The group dynamics remain enjoyable, but the comedy becomes inconsistent, even though everyone’s performing like they’re in a Priyadarshan movie. Even the warehouse fight scene, while energetic, struggles to be funny. What keeps the film afloat is its smart, snappy editing (Chaman Chakko), which injects much-needed liveliness and Akhil George's colourful frames. Govind Vasantha's score vibes well with the proceedings.

'Bromance' Movie Review - Performances That Keep Things Afloat

Mathew Thomas leads the pack well, though his angry outbursts feel a bit forced and less convincing. Arjun Ashokan is suitably restrained early on, which works for his character's gullible nature, but he leans into the film’s chaotic vibe well in the third act after his character accidentally ingests some opium.

Mahima Nambiar surprises with a fun, engaging performance. Her character’s quirk of switching to a Kozhikodan slang when angry (never really explained) is nicely handled. Kalabhavan Shajohn delivers a solid mix of mass and comedy as ‘Courier’ Babu.

As mentioned, Sangeeth Prathap is the easy standout, while Binu Pappu is funny when the script allows him to be, aside from that one scene. Shyam Mohan plays a slightly toned-down version of his Premalu role. Bharath Bopanna as the antagonist is okay, but the writing around his character suffers from the same flaws seen in how Malayalam cinema often portrays non-Keralite villains, even in comedies.

'Bromance' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Bromance has its share of fun, thanks to a game cast, zippy editing, and flashes of genuine humour. The first half sets things up nicely with a quirky mystery, and the cast chemistry, particularly after Sangeeth Prathap's entry, keeps things engaging. But the film’s occasionally inconsistent tone and humour that doesn't always land stop it from being the riotous ride it could have been. Bromance is now streaming on Sony LIV.

