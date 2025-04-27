Los Angeles [US], April 27 (ANI): Singer Lana Del Rey recently performed at the 2025 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California.

During her performance, she revealed in the song's lyrics that she once locked lips with a major country star Morgan Wallen, as per Billboard.

"I kissed Morgan Wallen/ I guess kissing me kind of went to his head," Del Rey sang. "If you want my secret to success/ I suggest don't go ATVing with him when you're out west."

The eyebrow-raising premiere of "57.5" came during the alt-pop star's set on the Palomino stage at Stagecoach. According to the lyrics, the title nods to the singer's monthly Spotify listenership, measured in millions.

Just before premiering the track, Del Rey told festival-goers that it would be "the last time I'm ever going to say this line."

Elsewhere in "57.5," Del Rey crooned about having "a man" who "really loves me," a sentiment seemingly referring to her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, whom she married in September 2024.

As per Billboard, Del Rey's Stagecoach set featured a duet with George Birge on his current hit "Cowboy Songs," a cover of Tammy Wynette's "Stand by Your Man," and a singalong to John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." (ANI)

