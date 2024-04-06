Entertainment News | Masaba Gupta Inspired by Sunidhi Chauhan's Transformation, Calls It 'my Moodboard'

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Actor and celebrity designer Masaba Gupta is inspired by the singer Sunidhi Chauhan's body transformation.

Agency News ANI| Apr 06, 2024 08:36 PM IST
Masaba Gupta and Sunidhi Chauhan (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor and celebrity designer Masaba Gupta is inspired by the singer Sunidhi Chauhan's body transformation.

Masaba took to Instagram Story and reposted Sunidhi's gym picture where she can be seen wearing black gym wear.

Masaba wrote, "Sunidhi Chauhan's transformation is my moodboard. Should be yours too. Cos basically ridiculously talented (tick mark emoji) Fitness (tick mark emoji) Hard work (tick mark emoji) No unnecessary timepass hype (tick mark emoji) Probably doesn't even need PR (tick mark emoji)."

She also tagged Sunidhi in her post with a salute emoji.

Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed her daughter Masaba on November 2, 1989. She raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Vivian visited India in January 2023 to attend Masaba's wedding with Satyadeep Misra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

