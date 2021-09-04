Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Marking late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on Saturday, shared a social media post dedicated to her father.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a priceless throwback picture with her father from her childhood days.

Also Read | Celebrate Beyonce's 40th Birthday With Her Bold and Powerful Quotes.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "Hi Papa... We celebrate you everyday! We miss you and we love you! Heaven's brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars and beyond .... Always ...forever Mushk."

In the image, Riddhima and Rishi could be seen posing for the camera, while dressed in casual attires with twinning hats.

Also Read | Spencer: Kristen Stewart's Biopic on Princess Diana Receives a 3-Minute Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival.

The post which garnered more than 30 thousand likes, had several people leaving heart emojis for the father-daughter duo.

Earlier, on Friday, Riddhima had shared another throwback picture of Rishi holding her daughter Samara Sahni on her Instagram Story as she took a trip down memory lane.

Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, and left a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, he was in New York for his treatment with his wife Neetu Kapoor.

The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The star couple featured together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.

Rishi was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)