Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent family vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, has become the talk of social media, thanks to a heartwarming moment involving her eldest son.

While the actress has been sharing snippets from their holiday, one particular post has captivated fans. The images show a tender moment where Taimur, dressed in a stylish black suit, is seen walking ahead of his mother in a hotel corridor, carrying her high heels.

The sweet gesture quickly caught the attention of netizens, who praised the young Nawab for his gentlemanly conduct.

Captioning the photos on Instagram, Kareena shared her pride with her followers, "MAA ki seva iss saal and forever. Happy new year friends. More Pictures coming soon. Stay tuned."

The post has since garnered widespread admiration, with followers expressing their delight at Taimur's gentle behaviour. Fans couldn't stop gushing over his maturity and grace.

One user commented, "What a handsome little man," while another wrote, "He is turning into a true blue Pataudi Gentleman."

Some fans also praised his dashing looks, with one remarking, "Chote Nawab," in the comments section.

Earlier this year, in a candid conversation, Kareena opened up about her role as a mother and how her children, especially Taimur, view her career and public life.

When asked if her son was aware of her achievements, including the film festival named after her, Kareena shared a funny story about how Taimur is still too young to grasp such concepts.

"I think right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him," Kareena explained, adding, "I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now, in his mind, it's not films. It is only football."

Kareena, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh rang in the New Year in the picturesque surroundings of Switzerland, where they were seen enjoying their time together as a family.

On the work front, Kareena has been receiving accolades for her recent performances.

She recently won the Best Actress Filmfare OTT Award for her role in the critically acclaimed film 'Jaane Jaan', which is an official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X'.

This year, Kareena was also seen in films, 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders', and 'Singham Again'.

Each of these films has received positive feedback from audiences and critics alike. (ANI)

