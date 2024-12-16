New Delhi, December 16: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher appealed to the people of the state of Punjab to participate in the 'Rail Roko' agitation scheduled on December 18. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Pandher said, "I want to appeal to the people of Punjab to participate in the 'Rail Roko' agitating on December 18. We request all the people of all the 13,000 villages in Punjab who live near railway tracks to block their nearest railway crossings and railway stations from 12 to 3 pm."

Pandher claimed that 17 farmers were injured after the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters at the Shambhu Border. He further alleged that several farmers are in serious condition and accused the authorities of negligence in providing treatment at the hospital. "The Indian government, the fifth-largest economy in the world, used force against 101 farmers. Chemical water was thrown at us using cannons, bombs were hurled, and tear gas shells were fired. Seventeen farmers have been injured, many of whom are in serious condition, and they are not being given proper treatment in the hospital. We urge the Punjab government to ensure adequate treatment," he said earlier. Pandher Urges SKM to Join Hands with Farmers Protesting on Punjab-Haryana Border.

"On December 16, a tractor march will be organised outside Punjab, and on December 18, we have called for a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab. We appeal to all Punjabis to participate in large numbers," he added. Pandher criticised the opposition for not effectively addressing farmers' concerns in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. He specifically accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of failing to fulfil his promises to the farmers. The 'Jathha' of 101 farmers was stopped from entering the national capital at the Shambhu border point in Haryana on Saturday afternoon. Tensions arose at the protest site as the farmers attempted to move forward, but police cited security concerns and the need to regulate the movement of protesters into Delhi. Farmers Protest: SC Asks Centre, Punjab to Ensure Medical Aid to Dallewal.

Police presence at the border was significantly increased after the farmers announced their fresh attempt to march towards Delhi. As the protest gains momentum, farmers are intensifying their demonstrations to press the government into addressing their demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)