Harmanpreet Sets Sights on T20 WC Title, Says It's Going to Be Big if India Win

Sydney, Feb 17 (PTI) Still not over the disappointment of missing a world title in 2017, India captain Harmanpreet Singh has set her sights on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy as she feels her team has grown substantially to be among the top contenders.

India women came tantalisingly close to winning the ICC ODI World Cup three years back, losing to hosts England by nine runs in the final.

Harmanpreet said India are looking to make the most of the experience of the last three years.

"Our team is growing day by day, everyone is looking so positive," Harmanpreet said as all the 10 skippers gathered for the captain's media launch at the Taronga Zoo in here on Monday.

"It's going to be very big if we win, I was very surprised at all the reaction from 2017. My parents didn't tell me, they didn't want us to feel the pressure. If we win, it's going to be very big for us. We will try to give our best."

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will open with the mouth-watering clash between India and defending champions and hosts Australia in Adelaide on February 21.

