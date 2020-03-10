Harry, Meghan Made Farewell Appearance at Royal Event

World. (File Image)

London [UK], Mar 10 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan made their final official appearance as senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Queen and other key members of the family as their last public royal duty farewell UK tour came to an end, local media reported.The couple has made a flurry of appearances in the UK as their goodbye tour including the Endeavour Fund Awards and a military musical festival at the Royal Albert Hall.From March 31, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal highness styles as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom, mostly in North America.In January, the couple announced their wish to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year," the couple announced on Instagram, explaining that they hope to "carve out a progressive new role within this institution.""We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said. (ANI)

