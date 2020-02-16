Horse Galloping Behind Scooter-borne Owner Dies in Mishap

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A horse being led by its scooter- borne owner in Maharashtra's Thane city died after the rein broke and the animal crashed into a road divider and broke its head, a civic official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Ghodbunder Road in the morning, said Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam.

"The owner was riding a scooter while holding the horse's rein as it galloped behind at a moderate pace. However the rein broke and the horse crashed into a road divider. It sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot," Kadam said.

