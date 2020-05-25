India News | 11 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Latur District's Tally to 93

Latur, May 25 (PTI) Eleven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Latur district, taking the count to 93, the health department said on Monday.

All the fresh cases were reported on Sunday, the department said in a statement here.

Of these, four were reported from Latur city, five from Udgir and two from Ahmadpur town, said an official.

The fresh cases took the district's coronavirus tally to 93, he said.

