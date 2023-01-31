Srinagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Police have arrested 13 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for their alleged involvement in peddling drugs and seized narcotics worth over Rs 20 lakh in January, officials said on Tuesday.

Police registered 10 cases against drug peddlers during the month, they said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Apartment in Dhanbad; Many Trapped.

They said 13 people were arrested in connection with drug peddling in this north Kashmir district.

Narcotic substances, including 117 gram heroin, 25 gram brown sugar, 3 kg poppy straw and about 24 kg of charas, were seized from them, police said.

Also Read | Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ's Ancestors Were Sanatani Hindus, Claims Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

They said the contrabands were worth over Rs 20 lakh in the black market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)