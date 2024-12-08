Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 8 (ANI): The 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairperson Dr. Arvind Panagariya, former Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, has arrived in Kerala as part of its nationwide study tour to prepare its report. The commission's three-day visit will focus on understanding Kerala's financial requirements and challenges, according to the State Finance Minister's office.

As per officials, the delegation was welcomed on Sunday afternoon in Kochi by Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan. The team then proceeded to Kumarakom to begin their field visits.

On Monday morning, the delegation will visit areas in the Thiruvaarppu and Aymanam panchayats to assess local governance and development projects. In the evening, the team will reach Kovalam for further engagements.

On Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially welcome the commission members at the Leela Hotel, Kovalam.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will deliver the welcome address, followed by discussions with members of the state cabinet. At 11:30 am the commission will hold consultations with Dr K N Harilal, Chairperson of the Kerala State Finance Commission, representatives from grama, block, and district panchayat associations, municipal chairpersons, and mayors' councils. At 12:45 pm meetings will be held with representatives of the business and trade communities. At 1:45 pm the commission will interact with political party representatives. Post-lunch the Chairperson will address a press conference to conclude the Kerala visit.

The Kerala government has prepared a robust presentation to highlight the state's financial needs and constitutional entitlements.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal emphasised the importance of the commission's report, which will determine the revenue-sharing structure for states, beginning April 2026.

"The recommendations of the Finance Commission and the allocation of financial resources hold immense importance for Kerala. The state is fully prepared to present its demands effectively and secure its rightful economic entitlements," Minister Balagopal stated. (ANI)

