Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Two senior inspectors were suspended and two assistant commissioners of police transferred on Monday after a Marathi news channel aired footage showing bars in Thane's Naupada and Vartka Nagar areas operational amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matter came to light when a Marathi news channel aired footage of a sting operation, which showed dance bars operating, flouting the rules as well as restrictions put into place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two of these bars were under the jurisdiction of Naupada police station, while the third was under the Vartak Nagar police station.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had asked the state DGP to probe the issue and submit a report to him.

A release by the Thane police commissionerate said Naupada senior inspector Anil Mangle and Vartak Nagar senior inspector Sanjay Gaikwad had been suspended, while Naupada Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Neeta Padavi and Vartak Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat had been transferred to the control room.

Thane Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh also cancelled the licenses of Amrapali, Antique Palace and Natraj bars.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

