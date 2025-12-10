New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 269 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the air quality in the national capital remains in the 'poor' category, with a thin layer of smog still visible across parts of the city, affecting visibility.

For comparison, the city recorded an AQI of 282 at 4 pm on December 9, placing it in the 'poor' category. However, many areas in Delhi remained shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog. Areas such as India Gate, Kartavya Path, ITO, and Anand Vihar reported a thick haze early this morning, with visibility remaining significantly reduced. Additonally, the Ghazipur area was also enveloped in a thick blanket of toxic smog.

Many areas in the National Capital were classified as 'very poor'. According to CPCB data, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 313, while Wazirpur recorded 305. The Air Quality Index in Vivek Vihar stood at 306, indicating a decline in air quality.

However, air quality in significant parts of the National Capital improved and was classified as 'poor category'. Chandini Chowk recorded an AQI of 281, while RK Puram reported 283. Punjabi Bagh and IIT Delhi registered AQI of 279 and 218, respectively.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured residents that the government is taking action on all fronts to tackle pollution in the National Capital. She further reiterated that the fight against pollution in Delhi is ongoing in a continuous mission mode. Speaking to reporters, Gupta said work to install mist at electric poles is ongoing to help reduce pollution.

"Our fight against pollution in Delhi continues non-stop in mission mode. Smoke, dust, vehicle emissions, open garbage burning, and wood burning--these factors together create a layer of pollution in the air. The Delhi Government is working on each element which contributes to pollution..... In Delhi, work to install mist at electric poles is ongoing...To stop this, the government is active on every front," CM Gupta told reporters.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister of Delhi stated that hundreds of sprinklers are being used to wash the city's Ring Road. She explained that this road cleaning is conducted at regular intervals, thereby helping reduce dust and pollution.

"For the first time in Delhi, hundreds of sprinkler vehicles are washing the capital's Ring Road. Our mission is one for all - pollution control. Our government is fully alert and committed at every level to wage a decisive war against pollution. Through these sprinkler vehicles on the Ring Road, road washing is being carried out at regular intervals, which is helping to reduce dust and pollution. This initiative is an effective step towards improving air quality and also reflects the government's strong resolve to provide citizens with a clean environment," wrote Gupta. (ANI)

