Gwalior, December 18: Police have registered a case against two teachers of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city after a Class 9 student allegedly tried to commit suicide following harassment by them, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on November 8 but the case was registered on Tuesday after the student's statement was recorded, an official said. Pune Shocker: School Dance Teacher Molests 11-Year-Old Student in Maharashtra, Arrested.

The 14-year-old boy studying in the Kendriya Vidyalaya number-2, located under Maharajpura police station area, had allegedly consumed phenyl in a bid to commit suicide, Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani said. He left a purported suicide note before consuming the chemical substance, he said. Bengaluru Shocker: Drunk Man Allegedly Slaps, Strangles and Molests Father’s Tenant After She Rejects His Advances in Sanjaynagar; Arrested.

After the boy recovered, his statement was recorded wherein he blamed two teachers for harassing him, the official said. Subsequently, the case was registered against the two teachers under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said. Further legal steps were being taken, the official said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)