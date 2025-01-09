Srinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Security forces have arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associates in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the trio were arrested by a joint police, army and CRPF team while investigating an FIR registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Qaimoh police station in the district.

The three -- identified as Ubaid Khursheed Khanday, Maqsood Ahmad Bhat and Umer Bashir -- are all residents of Thokerpora in Kulgam.

"The joint team also recovered arms and ammunition including two AK-series rifles, eight AK series magazines, 217 AK rounds, five hand grenades and two magazine pouches," the spokesman said.

The arrested terror associates were planning to carry out major terrorist activities in Kulgam District, he added.

