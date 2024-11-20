Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): With polling currently underway at 1,250 polling stations in Nashik for the Maharashtra assembly elections, a total of 3,000 jawans have been deployed from the local police, central paramilitary forces, BDDS and others, as per police officials.

Speaking to ANI, Nashik City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Karnik said "Polling is underway at 1,250 polling stations in Nashik. We have deployed a total of 3,000 jawans from the local police, home guards, central paramilitary forces, BDDS and others. We have identified 40 sensitive places in Nashik where paramilitary forces have been deployed."

Further, he added that orders of the District Collector and Election Officer are being followed.

"We have made arrangements in such a way that if any call regarding any situation is received, we can send our forces within two or three minutes of the call. Usually after voting, we receive news and the police works hard on verifying the information. We are ensuring that all orders of the District Collector and Election Officer are being followed," he added.

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am today and will conclude at 6 this evening.

This election marks a significant moment in Maharashtra's political landscape, being the first assembly polls after the split in Shiv Sena and NCP. The contest has intensified, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns across constituencies.

Key leaders in the fray include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, where he faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Prakash Dighe. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from his stronghold, Nagpur South West, against Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe.

Polling across 288 assembly seats in the state will be watched closely, with several constituencies throwing up intriguing battles. Voter turnout remains a critical focus, with both the Election Commission and local initiatives urging citizens to exercise their franchise. (ANI)

