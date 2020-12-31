Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,32,112 on Thursday with 3,509 fresh cases being reported.

As many as 58 coronavirus patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 49,521, thestate health department said.

On the other hand, 3,612 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 18,28,546.

There are 52,902 active cases in the state.

