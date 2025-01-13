New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the MoU Signing Ceremony between NHA and DoH&FW Govt of Odisha for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday.

JP Nadda said that 61 crore people which is 45 percent of Indian population has been covered under Ayushman Bharat.

Nadda said, "Today we are combining Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (G-JAY) and starting it in Odisha. This is historic moment which is going to help the common man in Odisha. In 2015 as Health Minister I went to Geneva and I had the privilege to hold the chairmanship of the World Health Assembly. There was a discussion on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) there. I had a question that can India progress towards UHC. Then we started working on Ayushman Bharat."

He said that the National Health Authority has given the world's largest Health coverage within 9 months on Ayushman Bharat.

"It is world's largest Health coverage and fastest Health coverage- totally digital. This gives India a place in the digital world. Out of 140 crore people, 10 crore 74 lakh families, 55 crore people, and later Anganwadi workers and Asha workers (nearly 36 lakh families) joined. Recently under Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) 6 crore people joined it. 61 crore people which is 45 percent of Indian population is covered under Ayushman Bharat. Before 2018 by-pass surgery of a poor old man was unthinkable. Now they are empowered," he said.

He further said that since 2018, there have been 8 crore 19 lakh hospital admissions.

"These people used to return back from hospital after seeing the bills. Till now over 1 lakh crores have been spent for marginalised section of society under Ayushman Bharat. Under Ayushman Bharat, there has been 90 percent early detection in cancer cases. Among women also there has been improvement in health-seeking behaviour. 27 medical specialities are covered under Ayushman Bharat," he said.

He further said that the non performing assets under micro-financing has reduced and people can give there credits back now due to health coverage. (ANI)

