India News | 5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Manipur, Parts of North-East

Moirang (Manipur) [India], May 26 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur and parts of North-East India on Monday night.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake is 15 kilometres west of Moirang.

Tremors were also felt in Guwahati and other parts of Assam. (ANI)

