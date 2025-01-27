New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced 15 guarantees for the Delhi polls and promised to fulfil them within the next 5 years if voted to power.

Addressing a public meeting, Kejriwal said, "We are issuing Kejriwal's guarantee for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Whatever BJP, Congress, and other parties announce during elections, it's all just election 'Jumla' (gimmick). Today, we are issuing 15 guarantees, 15 Kejriwal guarantees, which will be fulfilled within the next 5 years."

Also Read | Man Falls Prey to Online Job Fraud in Thane District, Loses Rs 54.9 Lakh.

In the first guarantee, Kejriwal promised to jobs all unemployed people in the national capital.

"The first guarantee is the guarantee of employment. According to central government data, Delhi has the lowest unemployment rate. Nationally, unemployment is 6 per cent, but in Delhi, it's only 2 per cent. But even if there is just one unemployed person, that's still an unemployed person. We want that there is no unemployed person in Delhi," he said.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill Cleared by Joint Parliamentary Committee: BJP-Led NDA Amendments Accepted, Opposition's Defeated in Waqf Committee.

In his party's second guarantee he promised to provide Rs 2,100 to every women under the Mahila Samman Yojana.

"The second guarantee is the Mahila Samman Yojana, under which every woman in the national capital will receive Rs 2,100 in her bank account every month. We will implement as soon as the government is formed," he said.

Under the third guarantee, Kejriwal promised to provide free medical treatemnt to the elderly.

"The third guarantee is the Sanjeevani Yojana, where I want to reassure our elderly citizens (60 years and above) that as long as I am alive, I will ensure they receive the best treatment, whether in a government hospital or a private one. The government of Delhi will bear all the expenses," he said.

Under the fourth guarantee, Kejirwal promised to waive off old water bills.

"Under the fourth guarantee, we will ensure correct water consumption bills. After coming to power, old water bills will be waived. I admit we could not clean Yamuna. In the next five years, we will ensure, the cleaning of river Yamuna, 24-hour water in households and make roads of Delhi of European standard," he said.

In the sixth guarantee, he promised to introduce the Ambedkar Scholarship scheme for financial assistance to Dalit students wanting to study in any international university.

"The sixth guarantee is the introduction of the Ambedkar Scholarship scheme to cover the cost of education, travel and stay of Dalit students wanting to study in any international university," he said.

"Seventh guarantee - Free travel on bus and 50% rebate in Delhi Metro for school/college students in Delhi. We will give honorarium amount of Rs 18,000 per month to temple and gurudwara priests," he said.

Kejriwal also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs one lakh for the wedding of daughters of auto-rickshaw, taxi and e-rickshaw drivers.

"Delhi govt will give Rs one lakh for the wedding of daughters of auto-rickshaw, taxi and e-rickshaw drivers. Their children will be given free coaching. We will also give life insurance worth Rs 10 lakh to them and medical insurance worth Rs 5 lakh for their family members," he said.

Kejriwal said that if they are voted to power they will install CCTV cameras and street lights and give funds to RWAs to appoint private security guards.

"It was BJP government's responsibility to ensure law and order in Delhi. We have installed CCTV cameras and street lights at various places. Taking this forward, Delhi govt will give funds to RWAs to appoint private security guards," he said.

He said that AAP government's previous 6 guarantees of free electricity, free water, free education, scheme for free pilgrimage for senior citizens, free bus travel for women and free treatment at Mohalla Clinics will continue as before.

"Our earlier 6 guarantees of free electricity, free water, free education, scheme for free pilgrimage for senior citizens, free bus travel for women and free treatment at Mohalla Clinics will continue as before," he said.

In the recent past, the AAP had alleged that the centre is hatching a "huge conspiracy" against the people of Delhi and trying to win the upcoming assembly elections through "unfair means." The party also alleged that the officials are being directed to delete the names of Aam Aadmi Party voters from the voter list.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)