New Delhi [ndia], November 30 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged on Saturday that the roads in Delhi are in poor condition and blamed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for the situation.

Maliwal said that she recently visited the home constituency of CM Atishi, Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha, and claimed that the roads there were in bad condition.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: Cyclonic Storm Induced Rains Cause Heavy Inundation, People Park Vehicles on Flyovers.

"Today, the condition of Delhi is very bad. You can go to any rich colony or any poor slum area, the roads are broken everywhere, and huge piles of garbage have accumulated. I went to Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha, which is the constituency of the Chief Minister. The situation there is so bad that all the roads are broken," she said.

"Every day, many elderly people and children are falling and getting injured. The situation is so bad that if a woman is pregnant or someone has a medical emergency, it becomes extremely difficult for an ambulance to reach them," she added.

Also Read | Sabrina Krasniqi Suicide-Murder Case: US Model Shoots Husband to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Florida.

Maliwal said that she has been working on the ground in Delhi for the last 20 years. "I have never seen such conditions, especially in the constituency of the Chief Minister, who has been the PWD Minister for a very long time," she added.

She further urged CM Atishi to engage with the people in her constituency to understand their struggles.

"She should go and meet the people of her constituency understand their pain and provide them relief. If she cannot improve the situation of her own constituency, then how will she fix the rest of Delhi"? Maliwal questioned.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi, on Thursday, alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to stop his work as Chief Minister.

"For 10 years, the AAP government of Delhi has been working for the people of Delhi in every field. The Delhi government has also been working to make Delhi ultra-modern through new innovative policies. When other parties did not do this in their states, a conspiracy was hatched to stop the work of Arvind Kejriwal and then Arvind Kejriwal was arrested. After that, pensions were stopped, salaries were stopped, and even sewer water disposal was stopped," CM Atishi said. (AN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)