Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday targeted Maharashtra's ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the wake of the stabbing attack that left Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan injured and hospitalised in Mumbai, saying the incident highlights the "absolute shambles law & order is in" the state.

"The intrusion and knife attack on Saif Ali Khan is shocking. We are relieved to hear that he is stable and recovering, and we pray that tough times are over, and he bounces back to normalcy at the earliest," the former Maharashtra minister said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He further listed various kinds of adverse incidents that he asserted are proof of the 'absolute failure' of the subsequent Mahayuti governments in the state.

Thackeray also made a mention of the recent killing of a village Sarpanch in Maharashtra's Beed district. "Over the past 3 years, hit and run cases, actors and politicians being threatened and cases like those in Beed and Parbhani only show that the Government has been an absolute failure in curbing crime and maintaining law and order," the post read further.

"Do we have anyone in the government that cares about citizen safety at all?" Thackeray asked, concluding the post.

Dixit Gedam, DCP (Zone 9) of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating the attack on Khan, said that the incident was a "robbery attempt" and the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter the actor's house.

The official said, "Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station."

The shocking incident unfolded at Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Mumbai's Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid during the early hours of Thursday. Purportedly, the confrontation turned physical when the actor attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation. He sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. (ANI)

